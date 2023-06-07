Penile Implant Secrets Stolen By Rival, Urologist Tells Jury

By Craig Clough (June 7, 2023, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A urologist told a Los Angeles federal jury on Wednesday that he created the first Food and Drug Administration-approved cosmetic penile implant, only to be "betrayed' by a fellow urologist who stole his company's trade secrets and made it public by filing a patent application based on the confidential information. ...

