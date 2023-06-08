Russian F1 Driver Loses Bid To Enter UK For Team Talks

By Ronan Barnard (June 8, 2023, 6:42 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Thursday to pause sanctions against a Formula One driver so the son of a Russian oligarch could enter the U.K. for talks with potential teams, saying it would not be in the public interest to "water down" the regime....

