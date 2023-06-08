Union Retirement Plan Trustees Can't Shake Workers' Claims

By Beverly Banks (June 8, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Two workers' claims that the board of trustees for a union's annuity and retirement plan breached its fiduciary duty can move forward in a proposed class action, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled, saying Third Circuit precedent shields the allegations from dismissal at this stage....

