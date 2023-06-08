Venezuela Says Other Creditors Can't Get In On Citgo Sale

By Ali Sullivan (June 8, 2023, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Venezuela urged a Delaware federal judge not to include creditors of Venezuela other than defunct Canadian gold miner Crystallex International Corp. in a sales process for control of Citgo, saying those vying to get in on the auction must first secure "valid" attachment orders over the shares....

