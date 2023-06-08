Judge Calls Denial Process 'Strange' In Teen Treatment Case

By Greg Lamm (June 8, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday said the insurance industry's practice of letting an insurer decide whether it is required to provide coverage is "kind of strange" during a hearing involving a teen's lawsuit seeking coverage from a Premera Blue Cross plan for her yearlong mental health treatment at a residential facility....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS