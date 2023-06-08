7th Circ. Says Time, Effort And Cost Support FDCPA Standing

By Lauren Berg (June 8, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived a Chicago woman's proposed Fair Debt Collection Practices Act class action, finding that the time, effort and out-of-pocket costs she expended to dispute a credit card debt constitute an injury that gives her standing to sue....

