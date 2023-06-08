Steelmaker Gets Body Armor Death Suit Claims Trimmed

By Mike Curley (June 8, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has cut all but one claim against steelmaker Nucor Corp. in a suit alleging that the steel it produced for a body armor vest was defective, leading to the death of a man who was shot while wearing it, leaving only the manufacturing defect claim to proceed....

