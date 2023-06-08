Embattled Ga. DA Accused Of Withholding, Deleting Docs

By Emily Johnson (June 8, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia district attorney is accused of ordering a subordinate to delete public records, violating a court order to provide documents related to a rape case and violating the state's open records law by not providing documents to a constituent suing her to force her to perform her duties....

