FCA Liability Lessons From HHS Psychotherapy Audit

By Jaime Jones, Brenna Jenny and Matthew Guillod (June 12, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General released the results of an audit on psychotherapy services provided during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those furnished through telehealth.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS