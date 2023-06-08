Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Can Advance Ch. 11 Plan

By Emily Lever (June 8, 2023, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday overruled objections to the disclosure statement for the Chapter 11 reorganization plan of Virgin Orbit Holdings, ruling that unsecured creditors and the rocket company's laid-off workers would have their day in court in what she forecasted would be a hotly contested confirmation hearing....

