Penile Implant Doc Combative With Rival's Atty At IP Trial

By Craig Clough (June 8, 2023, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A urologist suing his rival for allegedly stealing trade secrets on a cosmetic penile implant spent a combative day on the witness stand Thursday in the California federal trial, giving vague or noncommittal answers while receiving frequent admonishments from the judge for veering off topic or not answering a question....

