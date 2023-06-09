No Atty Fees For Either Side In Vineyard Venture Gone Sour

By Chart Riggall (June 9, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has declined to grant attorneys fees to either side of a long-running dispute between a California vineyard and its erstwhile attorney, ruling that both parties should be content with emerging from the litigation without suffering substantial financial losses....

