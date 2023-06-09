Quest Diagnostics Judge Won't Certify Overcharge Case

By Gina Kim (June 9, 2023, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to certify a series of proposed subclasses in a case accusing Quest Diagnostics of "surprise billing" for clinical tests in violation of state consumer protection laws, citing individualized issues and plaintiffs' failure to show state laws "can be grouped into manageable patterns."...

