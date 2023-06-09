Employment Authority: Midyear Report On Forced Arb. Law

Law360 (June 9, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how courts have applied the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Act in the first half of 2023, a Ninth Circuit decision that underscores how the "fissured workplace" in agriculture can make wage and hour litigation difficult, and a look into the National Labor Relations Board's memorandum on noncompete agreements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS