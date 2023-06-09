EU Wins £134M Loan Fight Against Syria In London

By Joanne Faulkner (June 9, 2023, 7:00 PM BST) -- The European Union and its investment arm won on Friday another High Court judgment against Syria over defaulted loan payments after a London judge ruled the country had no real prospect of defending the £134 million ($167 million) debt claim....

