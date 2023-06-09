Food Co. Asks Full 5th Circ. To Revive NLRB GC Firing Suit

By Braden Campbell (June 9, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A food supplier urged the full Fifth Circuit to rethink a panel decision rejecting its challenge to the former National Labor Relations Board general counsel's firing, calling on the court to reconcile what the supplier says is conflicting precedent on the president's power to remove executive officials....

