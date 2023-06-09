DQ'd Firm's Bid Shouldn't Have Won Bias Suit, 11th Circ. Told

By Tom Lotshaw (June 9, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A former bank compliance officer told the Eleventh Circuit a Georgia federal judge wrongly ended her sex and age bias suit against the bank by ruling on a motion the bank's law firm filed before it was disqualified from the case because one of the woman's attorneys had joined the firm....

