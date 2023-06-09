Amazon Must Face DC AG's Tip Theft Fraud Case

By Henrik Nilsson (June 9, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia Superior Court judge on Thursday said Amazon must face allegations that it defrauded customers when it pocketed tips it claimed would go to delivery drivers, saying there is a factual dispute about whether a settlement between Amazon and drivers prohibits the company from reinstating the tipping model....

