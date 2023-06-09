LIV Hit With Trademark Suit For Copying Apparel Co.'s Logo

By Elaine Briseño (June 9, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Accusations of trademark infringement have landed LIV Golf Inc. back in court, with Argentenian apparel company Cool Brands Supply filing a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court accusing the Saudi-backed organization of copying Cool Brands' 20-year-old logo for one of its teams....

