Law Firm Faces Sanctions Bid In Fee Escape Attempt

By Jack Rodgers (June 9, 2023, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans law firm misled a federal court when it claimed to not understand the business structure or ownership of its Washington, D.C. partner firm, and refused to pay it agreed upon fees, according to a motion for sanctions filed by the D.C. firm Thursday....

