Airline Says Ex-Worker Using Sanctions Bid To Add Witnesses

By Anna Bongardino (June 9, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Alaska Airlines has blasted a former customer service agent's sanctions bid as a "transparent attempt" to intimidate the company into pulling its request to exclude allegedly tardily filed witness declarations from her suit accusing the carrier of failing to properly address her sexual harassment claims....

