Ark. Justices Say Ex-Bayer CEO Must Testify In Roundup Suit

By Mike Curley (June 9, 2023, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The Arkansas Supreme Court has denied a petition from Monsanto Co. seeking a writ to undo a Drew County judge's order requiring Bayer AG's former CEO Werner Baumann to testify in a man's suit alleging the weedkiller Roundup gave him cancer, saying the high court does not step in to decide discovery disputes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS