Ex-Nurse Gets 2.5 Years For 'Deadly Serious' Vax Card Scam

By Pete Brush (June 9, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced a former nurse from Long Beach, New York, to two and a half years in prison Friday for selling 300 COVID-19 vaccination cards to people who didn't actually get the vaccine, saying his conduct endangered the lives of the public....

