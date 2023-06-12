W.Va. Justices Undo $2M Verdict In Speedway Death Suit

By Mike Curley (June 12, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court has cleared Speedway LLC of a $2 million verdict over the death of a motorcyclist who was hit by an impaired employee after leaving work, finding that the trial court was wrong to allow a jury to determine that the gas station chain's negligence led to the death....

