'I Get Upset,' Penile Implant Doc Apologizes To Judge, Jury

By Craig Clough (June 9, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A day after delivering combative cross-examination testimony, a urologist suing a rival for allegedly stealing trade secrets for a cosmetic penile implant apologized on Friday to the California federal trial's judge and jury, saying he gets "upset" because his "life has been ruined by these people."...

