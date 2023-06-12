Assurance IQ Customer's Web Tracking Suit Gets Tossed

By Emily Enfinger (June 12, 2023, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Assurance IQ and its software vendor of illegally recording website users' keystrokes and information was thrown out because its claims are time-barred, a California federal court ruled, finding that an amended complaint still did not properly invoke delayed discovery....

