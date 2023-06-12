Veritas Took Too Long To Seek To DQ Rival's Atty, Court Told

By Madison Arnold (June 12, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Freedom Legal Plans LLC has pushed back against Veritas Legal Plan Inc.'s bid to disqualify its lawyer and his firm, Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL, in a Florida federal lawsuit between the former partners, saying the attorney presents no conflict and, even if he did, Veritas waited far too long to raise concerns....

