Attys Eye $2.6M Award In Bank Of America Overdraft Fees Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 12, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A legal team that includes attorneys from Kopelowitz Ostrow PA is asking a Philadelphia federal judge to approve a request for a third of the $8 million settlement secured for a proposed class of Bank of America customers who claim they were charged multiple fees for bad checks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS