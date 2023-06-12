Malaysian Telecom Co. Loses Nepal Claim Over $300M Tax Bill

By Caroline Simson (June 12, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Nepal has fended off a $422 million investor-state claim asserted by Malaysian telecommunications conglomerate Axiata that challenged a 39.06 billion Nepalese rupees ($296 million) capital gains tax imposed after the company's 2016 purchase of a majority stake in Nepal's largest telecommunications company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS