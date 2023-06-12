Italian Ex-PM Berlusconi, Convicted Of Tax Fraud, Dies At 86

By Todd Buell (June 12, 2023, 11:38 AM EDT) -- Silvio Berlusconi, who served as Italy's prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011 and was subsequently convicted of tax fraud, died Monday at 86, media reports said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS