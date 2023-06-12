Autism Treatment Co. Files For Ch. 11 With Plan For Sale

By Vince Sullivan (June 12, 2023, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The Center for Autism and Related Disorders filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas, bringing with it $245 million of debt and a plan to sell the business back to its founder, who has made a $25 million stalking horse offer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS