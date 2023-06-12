Mich. High Court To Weigh Retroactivity Of Takings Ruling

By Carolyn Muyskens (June 12, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday said it would resolve whether its 2020 decision holding that people whose property is seized over unpaid tax debt have a right to the surplus sale proceeds applies retroactively....

