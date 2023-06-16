Amgen, Samsung Test Blood Drug Patent In 'Biosimilars' Race

By Alex Baldwin (June 16, 2023, 3:03 PM BST) -- Drugmakers Amgen Inc. and Samsung Bioepis have filed separate claims seeking to invalidate a patent vital for treating the ultra-rare blood disorder drug Soliris, as the two companies vie to bring so-called biosimilars of the treatment to market....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS