Rocket Mortgage Wants 4th Circ. To Decertify Valuation Class

By Travis Bland (June 12, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Rocket Mortgage urged the Fourth Circuit to decertify a class of borrowers alleging the company schemed to inflate home values, and argued that legal precedent set two years ago doesn't allow certification unless each member can prove they were injured....

