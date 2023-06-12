Feds Restrict Trade With Dozens Of Chinese Military Tech Cos.

By Alyssa Aquino (June 12, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Monday placed export restrictions on dozens of foreign companies that it said have been helping China acquire sensitive technology needed to modernize its military and surveil its own citizens....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS