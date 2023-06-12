Brick Maker Deepens Decade-Old Tariff Dispute With New Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (June 12, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A company embroiled in decade-long litigation over Chinese brick tariffs filed a new lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade accusing trade officials of undermining its appeals court victory by allegedly broadening the scope of the duties....

