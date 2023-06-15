Jones Day Hires Chicago Real Estate Pro From Sidley

By Charlie Innis (June 15, 2023, 8:53 AM EDT) -- An attorney with deep roots in Chicago and experience in commercial property and structured finance deals has joined Jones Day's real estate practice after over 28 years at Sidley Austin LLP, according to an announcement....

