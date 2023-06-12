Premera Blue Cross Escapes Residential Therapy Suit

By Greg Lamm (June 12, 2023, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A teenager is not entitled to coverage from a Premera Blue Cross plan for her lengthy mental health treatment at a residential facility, a Washington federal judge said Monday, ruling that the teen had not proved the extended-stay treatment was medically necessary under the plan....

