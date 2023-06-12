3 Firms Build $990M Sale Of Canadian Roofing Co.

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 12, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- French construction materials and services manufacturer Saint-Gobain on Monday announced that it has agreed to buy Canadian roofing manufacturer Building Products of Canada Corp. for CA$1.3 billion ($990.8 million) in cash in a deal steered by three firms that reinforces Saint-Gobain's leadership in sustainable construction in the Canadian market....

