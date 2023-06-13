Ch. 11 Dismissal Trial A Gating Issue In J&J Talc Unit Case

By Vince Sullivan (June 13, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday deferred making a handful of critical rulings in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit, saying an upcoming trial over multiple motions to dismiss the proceedings serves a gating issue for the proceedings....

