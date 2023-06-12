Trump Can Pursue Contract Claim Against Niece Mary

By Lauren Berg (June 12, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The same day he was indicted on charges of hoarding classified military secrets, Donald Trump was given the green light to pursue part of his lawsuit accusing his niece of breaking a settlement agreement to share the former president's tax records with The New York Times, a Manhattan judge ruled Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS