Alaska-Only Flier Can't Escape Wash. Court Case, Judges Say

By Greg Lamm (June 12, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- An airline that operates solely in Alaska can't escape a lawsuit in Washington state court brought by the family of a passenger who died in a plane crash, the Washington Court of Appeals said Monday, ruling that the jurisdiction is proper because the airline has a capacity-purchase agreement with Alaska Airlines that is governed by Washington law....

