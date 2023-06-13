Tech Co. Pushes For New Trial After Text-Tracking Patent Loss

By Jasmin Boyce (June 13, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Software company CellTrust is urging a Minnesota federal judge to put rival ionLake on the hook for infringing three of its text-message tracking patents or order a new trial, alleging ionLake pushed false narratives "at every turn" of the proceedings when a jury axed protections for the technology....

