5th Circ. Says DOD Can't Punish Guardsmen Over Vax Refusal

By Daniel Wilson (June 13, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that the federal government cannot punish Texas National Guardsmen for their refusal to comply with a now-repealed Pentagon COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying only states can punish their own guardsmen unless they are called up to active duty....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS