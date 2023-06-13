7th Circ. Says Gun Ad Website Not Liable For Fatal Shootings

By Celeste Bott (June 13, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has ruled that a classified advertisement website for firearms cannot be held responsible for the fatal shootings of a Wisconsin woman killed in a murder-suicide or a Chicago police officer, because the website is not a firearms dealer subject to Wisconsin regulations governing handgun transfers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS