Ga. Court Affirms Axing Of Councilman's Libel Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 13, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed with a state trial court's tossing of libel claims a city council member brought against Mainstreet Newspapers Inc. over an article covering a dispute between him and his neighbors, saying the trial court properly concluded his complaint had no probability of success....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS