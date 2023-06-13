Costco, Kimberly-Clark Get OK For $20M Flushable Wipe Deal

By Elliot Weld (June 13, 2023, 12:48 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge has given final approval to a $20 million settlement in two class actions against wholesale giant Costco and Kimberly-Clark over allegedly faulty flushable wipes, overruling one class member who argued the settlement gives too much money to class counsel....

