Latham, Weil Lead $300M Investment In TV Advertising Biz

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 13, 2023, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Television advertising software platform Madhive, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, on Tuesday announced that it has received a $300 million equity investment from Goldman Sachs' private equity business, advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, that will allow the company to accelerate the growth and adoption of its connected TV platform....

