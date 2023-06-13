Fifth Third Borrowers Want $4.8M Atty Fee Despite Trial Finish

By Katryna Perera (June 13, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A class of Fifth Third Bank borrowers has told an Ohio federal judge that they plan to ask for a $4.8 million attorney fee award over their lone victory in a suit that went to trial and ended with an Ohio federal jury finding the bank owed no damages on a $444 million breach of contract claim....

