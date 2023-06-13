Ohio Panel Says Legal Malpractice Case Lacked Fee Evidence

By Ryan Harroff (June 13, 2023, 1:54 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state appeals court backed a man's malpractice victory against his two former lawyers over an underlying real estate dispute but refused to increase the damages awarded to him or award him attorney fees, ruling he failed to justify the money he sought....

